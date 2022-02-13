‘Confidence is a huge thing and I have lacked it in the last however long’ – Aaron Connolly boosted by first Boro goal

IRELAND striker Aaron Connolly says he's already targeting more goals for Middlesbrough after he finally ended his own personal goal drought which he admits had damaged his confidence.

On his sixth outing for Boro, following his loan move from Brighton, the 22-year-old found the net in Saturday's 4-1 win at home to Derby County.

It was his first goal in 10 games this season and his first time to score in the league in 13 months, a relief for the Galway lad as he aims to help in Boro's promotion push. The side also have an FA Cup date with Tottenham to look forward to, reward for their defeat of Manchester United in the last round.

"I try to work hard for the team and luckily, l got the goal which helps, gets the confidence back up again. The workrate goes along with that so hopefully I can score some more goals for the team, keep us pushing at the right end of the table," Connolly told Boro TV.

"It was always going to be one of those goals, a bit of a deflection, just to get going after the goal drought I had. A goal is a goal and I'll take it whatever way it comes.

"It's a confidence thing, confidence is a huge thing in football and I have lacked it in the last however long. But I am enjoying my football, enjoying working with this manager and playing in front of these fans, hopefully I can push on and get more goals," Connolly added, pleased with a week's work which included that Old Trafford success.

"Off the back of United on Friday and QPR in midweek people probably thought we'd take the foot off the gas. We'd got a big result at Old Trafford, so that was unreal from the boys, to keep going. We deserved three points against QPR and that performance on Saturday to top off the week, it was a good week," he said.