The Irish Hospice Foundation has urged people to be compassionate to those going through bereavement after Roy Keane mocked former striker Jon Walters for "crying" on television when talking about several tragedies that befell his family.

The Irish Hospice Foundation has urged people to be compassionate to those going through bereavement after Roy Keane mocked former striker Jon Walters for "crying" on television when talking about several tragedies that befell his family.

Charity urges people to talk about their grief after Roy Keane sparks anger for mocking Jonathan Walters about 'crying on TV'

The Corkman this week settled a few old scores with some of the Republic of Ireland players he fell out with during his tenure as assistant manager.

But Keane, who was speaking at a Cadbury's 'Off The Ball' roadshow in Dublin on Wednesday, hit out at Walters in a very personal way.

"He talks a good game," he said. "Imagine if he'd won a trophy. He goes on the TV about how he was harshly treated by me.

"He's crying on the TV about his family situation.

"Maybe he should lie low for a while. Have a look at his medals? That wouldn't take long."

In May, Walters opened up about the tragic "triple-whammy" that hit his family last year in a highly emotional interview on 'The Late Late Show'.

The 35-year-old's Dublin-born mother, Helen, passed away from bowel cancer when the footballer was aged 11 and he has always dedicated his Ireland career in her honour.

The player's family suffered another loss last year when his older brother James passed away, and a day later his wife lost a baby. Soon after, he learned the devastating news that his daughter had scoliosis.

When asked for its reaction to Keane's comments, the Irish Hospice Foundation told the Irish Independent that it's important for people to talk about their grief when going through a personal loss.

"Bereavement and grief can have substantial impacts which can manifest in different ways, at different times and with different degrees of severity," said charity CEO Sharon Foley.

Support

"It's important for some people to talk about their grief and we can all learn from that.

"The Irish Hospice Foundation's mission is to ensure people in Ireland understand grief and that we, as a society, treat people experiencing loss with compassion and give them the support they need."

After Keane's comments about the football star went viral, Walters posted a selfie of himself in the gym on Twitter standing in front of a punching bag with a photo-edited cross over it under the caption "insert face here".

This prompted many of his followers to add images of the Corkman's face to the bag.

Others hit out at Keane for making the "highly inappropriate" comments.

"Roy Keane was a great footballer. What he said about Jon Walters is further proof that he's far from a great man," one person tweeted.

Another said: "Sneering at someone being upset over losing his mother as a kid? Don't think your profession dictates reaction to that."

One Twitter user added: "Usually a big fan of Keane, but it was a horrible thing to say, really overstepped the line especially at an event that was raising money for Aware?"

During the 'Off The Ball' roadshow, Keane spoke about his departure from Ireland by hitting back at Walters, Harry Arter and Stephen Ward for their part in the fraught period that preceded his exit.

The assistant rowed with Arter and Walters over the amount of training they were doing leading up to a summer international window.

Ward recorded a WhatsApp audio message, describing the argument, that went public several months later and brought matters to a head.

The Irish Hospice Foundation is urging anyone going through loss who is in need of support to visit bereaved.ie.

Irish Independent