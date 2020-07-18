Championship round-up: Leeds take title as play-off picture begins to clear after goal-fest in penultimate week

Stoke City's Lee Gregory (second left) scores his side's winning goal of the game against Brentford to hand the title to Leeds. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Leeds were crowned Championship winners without even kicking a ball given defeats for Brentford and West Brom.

But the next offshoot of those results was to leave Fulham still holding a chance of sneaking into second, and an immediate top-flight return.

Brentford missed the chance to move into the Championship's automatic-promotion places as their eight-match winning run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Stoke - the result which handed the title to Leeds.

Avoiding defeat would have seen the Bees replace West Brom in second spot ahead of Wednesday's final round of fixtures.

But Lee Gregory's close-range finish in the 38th minute, on the follow-up after David Raya parried an effort by Sam Clucas, proved the only goal of the game as Stoke's safety was sealed.

In the day's other early kick-off, Macauley Bonne's stoppage-time equaliser dented the survival hopes of Wigan and boosted Charlton's as he earned the hosts a crucial point in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Jamal Lowe and Kieran Dowell had put the administration-hit Latics on track for a sixth win in eight, but Charlton boss Lee Bowyer saw ex-Leyton Orient forward Bonne net late on at The Valley to ensure survival remains in their hands.

Charlton head to champions Leeds on the final day, while Wigan host Fulham knowing they may need a result at the DW Stadium, especially if a looming 12-point deduction is implemented.

The big match at the bottom of the table between Hull and Luton saw the Hatters hand themselves a huge survival lifeline with a 1-0 victory.

Kazenga LuaLua scored the only goal five minutes from time and Luton are now only in the relegation zone on goal difference. Hull's situation, meanwhile, is desperate, being three points adrift of safety heading into the final game of the campaign.

Cardiff maintained their position in the play-offs with a 3-1 success at Middlesbrough.

Sean Morrison's opener and a double from Josh Murphy put the Welsh side firmly in control. Britt Assombalonga pulled a goal back for the hosts before Jonny Howson was sent off.

Swansea remain in the hunt for the top six after Connor Roberts' strike secured a 1-0 win at Bristol City, who missed the chance to level things up when Famara Diedhiou hit the post with a penalty.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (right) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage, London. Photo credit: John Walton/PA Wire.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (right) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage, London. Photo credit: John Walton/PA Wire.

Neeskens Kebano and Aleksandar Mitrovic both scored twice and Bobby Reid was also on target for Fulham as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-3.

Atdhe Nuhiu scored twice for the Owls either side of Jacob Murphy's effort.

There were plenty of goals too at Ewood Park where Sam Gallagher delivered the decisive strike as Blackburn beat Reading 4-3, the same scoreline at Loftus Road where Millwall's play-off hopes ended with defeat to QPR.

Patrick Bauer and Brad Potts were on target for Preston as they concluded their home campaign with a 2-0 win against Birmingham, who are two points above the bottom three.

