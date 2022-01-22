Championship round-up: James Collins goal not enough to prevent Cardiff defeat at Bristol while Forest take spoils from Derby

Lewis Grabban of Nottingham Forest scores his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match win over Derby County. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Chris Martin netted a double as Bristol City came from behind to earn Severnside derby bragging rights with a 3-2 Championship win over Cardiff at Ashton Gate.

Ireland striker James Collins headed the visitors in front after 31 minutes from a cross by Tommy Doyle, who was gifted possession by a poor clearance from Han-Noah Massengo.

But the lead lasted barely a minute as Andreas Weimann broke through the centre of Cardiff's defence and when he was challenged the ball broke for Martin to level with a curling shot from 15 yards.

The inspired Martin was on target again afte 63 minutes with a perfectly placed left-footed drive from the edge of the box after running onto an Antoine Semenyo pass.

Semenyo was also the provider when Weimann ran onto his pass to drill Bristol City's third from a narrow angle after 77 minutes, his 13th goal of the season.

Max Watters headed a 90th-minute consolation for Cardiff from a cross by fellow substitute Ryan Wintle, but it was too little, too late.

Nottingham Forest took the spoils in a fiercely-contested East Midlands derby as second-half goals from Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson put them on course for a 2-1 Championship victory over Derby.

After the hosts went 2-0 up, there was a dramatic finale as Tom Lawrence netted from the penalty spot in the 87th minute to reduce the deficit, before Derby substitute Ravel Morrison was shown a red card in injury time, for a high challenge on Philip Zinckernagel.

Grabban netted his 13th goal of the season in all competitions to put the home side ahead three minutes into the second half and it was no more than they deserved when Johnson added the second, eight minutes from time.

When Steve Cook brought down Lawrence it gave Wayne Rooney’s side the chance to pull one back, but Steve Cooper’s Forest held out for a memorable win to end a run of four consecutive 1-1 draws between the two sides.