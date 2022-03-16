Championship round-up: Another good night for Irish as Michael Obafemi brace sets up late Swansea win

Michael Obafemi of Swansea City and Ireland celebrates his first goal with team mates during the Sky Bet Championship match against Peterborough United (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Swansea bounced back from their weekend defeat at Blackpool to beat bottom-placed Peterborough 3-2 in the Sky Bet Championship.

The game passed two pitch inspections after heavy rain saturated the Weston Homes Stadium surface.

But the contest was anything but a damp squib after Ireland international Michael Obafemi had given Swansea the lead right on half-time.

Obafemi’s fellow countryman Sammie Szmodics equalised before Jack Marriott put Posh ahead.

But Obafemi was in the right place at the right time to volley in his second goal of the night after a Cyrus Christie header from Jamie Paterson’s cross hit the near post in the 71st minute.

Joel Piroe then steered home his 17th goal of the season in stoppage time to seal the win.

Huddersfield’s automatic promotion hopes suffered a blow with a 2-0 defeat at Millwall.

Benik Afobe scored both goals for the in-form Lions as Gary Rowett’s side closed in on the play-off places.

The Lions moved within two points of the top six after extending their unbeaten run to eight games and making it five matches without conceding in the process.

They also ended the Terriers’ streak of 17 league games without defeat – which stretched back to November – and left them still three points behind second-placed Bournemouth, having now played three games more.

Luton leapt into the play-off places with a 4-0 thrashing of Preston.

Luke Berry struck twice either side of a Fred Onyedinma effort as the Hatters cruised into a comfortable half-time lead.

Berry rolled Luton ahead in the ninth minute from Elijah Adebayo’s mishit effort before Onyedinma converted James Bree’s cross at the far post.

Luton made it three just before the break through Berry’s scruffy connection, and Preston’s Bambo Diaby completed the scoring by putting the ball into his own net.

The result was Luton’s seventh victory in their last 10 league games and leaves them six points off Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest staged a fine second-half comeback to beat QPR 3-1 at the City Ground.

QPR led through Andre Gray but goals from Djed Spence, Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson saw Forest move up to eighth and Rangers drop down to sixth.

Sheffield United drew 0-0 at Blackpool, while Hull damaged Coventry’s play-off bid with a 2-0 victory.

Richie Smallwood and Ryan Longman scored first-half goals for the Tigers.

Cardiff fought back to beat Stoke 2-1 after Lewis Baker’s third goal in as many games had given the Potters the lead.

The Bluebirds scored twice in four minutes just before the break with Tommy Doyle’s second Cardiff goal levelling matters before Jordan Hugill struck the winner.