Celtic's return to form continues but gap to Rangers still 16 points as Kemar Roofe continues scoring run

Rangers maintained their 16-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 3-0 win at St Johnstone.

Kemar Roofe netted his ninth goal in as many starts, with Glen Kamara adding a well-crafted second and Ianis Hagi scoring on his first league start for two months.

St Johnstone were reduced to 10 men for the final seven minutes after substitute Michael O’Halloran was dismissed for a second yellow card just five minutes after taking the field.

Celtic’s return to form continued with a convincing 2-0 win over the Premiership’s bottom side Ross County at Parkhead.

Midfielder David Turnbull knocked in the opener before striker Leigh Griffiths headed in a second in the 62nd minute, as new County manager John Hughes suffered his first defeat since taking charge on Monday.

A curled strike from Kevin Nisbet was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Hibernian and end St Mirren’s 11-game unbeaten run.

Hibs moved into third place, just one point behind Celtic.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men, with Brandon Mason sent off in the 83rd minute for St Mirren before Christian Doidge also received his second yellow card just five minutes later.

A comfortable 2-0 victory for Dundee United over struggling Kilmarnock at Tannadice saw them climb to fifth, with Marc McNulty and Lawrence Shankland netting in the first half.

Livingston secured their fifth successive victory under new manager David Martindale with a 2-0 win at Hamilton.

Jon Guthrie gave Livingston the lead just after half-time before Josh Mullin’s 90th-minute free-kick sealed all three points and kept Martindale’s 100 per cent record since taking over intact.

Aberdeen striker Curtis Main came closest to breaking the deadlock in a goalless draw against his former club Motherwell at Fir Park.

