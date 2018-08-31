Celtic's Moussa Dembele completes €20 million move to Lyon after day of off-field drama

Moussa Dembele provided the bulk of the drama on transfer-deadline day as Celtic sold the striker to Lyon for almost £20million after an initial rejected bid sparked open dissent from the Frenchman.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers refused to sanction the deal on Thursday without an adequate replacement lined up.

But the club performed a U-turn after Rodgers felt Dembele's antics on social media and the training field threatened the culture of the squad ahead of Sunday's visit of Rangers.

It was a fitting end to a difficult transfer window for Celtic which saw Rodgers miss out on two of his top three targets and end up a striker down plus holding an unhappy player in Dedryck Boyata, who missed out on a move to Fulham and saw no late move to the continent emerge.

Celtic did complete two deals on deadline day though as former West Brom and Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu signed a two-year contract and Leicester defender Filip Benkovic completed a season-long loan.

Rangers completed a season-long loan deal for Nottingham Forest and England Under-21 centre-back Joe Worrall while Albania winger Eros Grezda has signed a four-year deal following his move from Croatian side Osijek, subject to paperwork being completed.

Manager Steven Gerrard was on the lookout for a 15th summer signing until late in the window and Rangers were understood to have dismissed an approach by West Brom to take James Tavernier on loan with a view to a January transfer.

Gerrard warned clubs interested in Alfredo Morelos: "Don't waste your time" and Bordeaux signed another striker amid reports they were set to go back in for the Colombian.

Reports claimed Aston Villa failed with a bid to sign Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna on loan ahead of a multi-million pound move in January.

Hamilton were the busiest club, signing four players including James Keatings from Dundee United. Midfielder Scott Martin arrived from Hibernian, defender Matthew Kilgallon from Bradford and 29-year-old Molde forward Fredrik Brustad joined on loan.

Elsewhere in the Ladbrokes Premiership, St Mirren signed Ryan Edwards on a season-long loan from Hearts after the former Partick Thistle midfielder failed to make a first-team appearance following his summer move to Tynecastle.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke lost out on one player - believed to be Robbie Muirhead, who signed for Dunfermline from MK Dons - but completed the loan signing of Wolves forward Bright Enobakhare on loan until January. The 20-year-old scored two goals in 26 appearances for Wolves last season.

Dundee signed three defenders on loan - Celtic left-back Calvin Miller, Preston centre-back Andy Boyle and Ryan Inniss of Crystal Palace.

Hearts and Hibernian could not get any more new signings in but both allowed players to move on. Ross Callachan went from Tynecastle to St Johnstone and Danny Swanson was expected to join him in Perth after leaving Easter Road.

Online Editors