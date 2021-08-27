Celtic to play Leverkusen, Betis and Ferencvaros after Europa League draw made

Former player Marcos Senna of Spain shows the name of Celtic FC during the Europa League draw in Istanbul. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Celtic have been drawn into in Group G with Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros after the Europa League group stage draw was made. The Hoops qualified past AZ Alkmaar last night despite a 2-1 loss in Holland

David Moyes' West Ham were drawn against Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H.

The Hammers lost in Europa League qualifying in 2015/16 and 2016/17, but have not been in a main competition since the 2006/07 UEFA Cup, where they went out in the first round.

Their toughest test will likely be Zagreb, who beat Tottenham in last season's round of 16.

Leicester, who missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of last season, are back in the Europa League for the second year running, having been knocked out in the last 32 in 2020/21.

The Foxes face Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C.

Rangers are back in this competition after failing to make it through the Champions League qualifiers.

They were controversially beaten by Slavia Prague last season and they will return to the Czech Republic capital, having been drawn in Group A against Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby.

The group stage kicks off on September 16, with the schedule due in the next 24 hours, with the final set to be at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Sevilla.

Tottenham have been drawn alongside Rennes, Vitesse and Mura in the inaugural Europa Conference League group stage.

The third-tier European competition is making its debut in the 2021-22 season and Spurs had to beat Pacos de Ferreira in a two-legged play-off tie to qualify.

It is a big fall for Spurs, who were in the Champions League final just two years ago, and is a result of their seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Ligue 1 side Rennes will be their toughest test in Group G, with Dutch outfit Vitesse and Slovenia’s Mura making up the group.

Shamrock Rovers’ conquerors FC Flora on Estonia were drawn in Group B with Gent, Partizan, and Anorthosis Famagusta.

The group stage also begins on September 16, with the final scheduled for Tirana’s National Stadium on May 25.

UEFA is reviewing whether away fans will be able to travel, with qualifying fixtures across all three club competitions watched by home fans only.

Europa League Draw in full

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby

Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw

Group D: Olympiakos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray.

Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets, Midtjylland

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Vienna

Europa Conference League draw in full

Group A: LASK, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Alashkert, HJK Helsinki

Group B: Gent, Partizan, Flora Tallinn, Anorthosis Famagusta

Group C: Roma, Zorya Luhansk, CSKA Sofia, Bodo/Glimt

Group D: AZ Alkmaar, CFR Cluj, Jablonec, Randers

Group E: Slavia Prague, Feyenoord, Union Berlin, Maccabi Haifa

Group F: FC Copenhagen, PAOK, Slovan Bratislava, Lincoln Red Imps

Group G: Tottenham, Rennes, Vitesse, NS Mura

Group H: Basel, Qarabag, Kairat Almaty, Omonoia