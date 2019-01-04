Celtic have requested a meeting with Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell after Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos escaped disciplinary charges for three incidents in the Gers 1-0 win at Ibrox.

Celtic 'surprised there will be no disciplinary action' against Rangers striker Morelos and request SFA meeting

The Colombia striker appeared to kick out at Hoops skipper Scott Brown, stand on Anthony Ralston and flick out his hand at Ryan Christie's groin area during the victory on December 29 which took the Light Blues level on points with the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders.

However, referee John Beaton saw all three incidents in their entirety and on that basis no retrospective action could be taken.

Celtic released a statement which expressed surprise at the decision and will look to meet with Maxwell and the SFA's head of refereeing, John Fleming.

The statement read: "Celtic Football Club is surprised that there will be no disciplinary action taken by the Scottish FA regarding the incidents during the match on December 29, which have been widely addressed in the media.

"It is reported that no action was taken because the match referee saw all of the incidents in question.

"Given that the referee took no action at the time, this tends to suggest that such conduct, which in one instance led to a Celtic player, Anthony Ralston, being injured, is acceptable in Scottish football. That cannot be right.

"On the day, Celtic did not play well enough to win the match, something we accept. However, this issue goes beyond the result of the match.

"Celtic is not the only club this season to raise concerns regarding the standard of officiating at matches in Scotland, concerns which have also been shared by many commentators on the game.

"In order to fully understand what is going on, Celtic, our supporters, Scottish clubs and the general Scottish football public need transparency in these matters, and we therefore call on the Scottish FA to allow the referee, John Beaton, to explain these decisions publicly as well as any match officials involved in other similar circumstances.

"In the meantime, we have requested a meeting with Scottish FA chief executive, Ian Maxwell, and the Association's Head of Refereeing."

Press Association