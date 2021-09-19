Caretaker boss Reid saddened by Hughton exit but eager to have ‘conversation’ with Forest owners after opening win

FORMER Ireland international Steven Reid hopes his sleepless nights are over and he's eager to have "a conversation" with the owners of Nottingham Forest over his future after he led the struggling side to their first win of the season as caretaker manager.

Reid was on the coaching staff at Forest under previous boss Chris Hughton but when ex-Ireland man Huugton was sacked last week, after the club's worst start to a season in 108 years, Reid was asked to take over as interim boss. His first game saw his team win 2-0 away to Huddersfield Town.

Forest may seek a big-name appointment to replace Hughton but the highly-rated Reid did his cause no harm with the win, and he's keen to find out what the club have in mind.

"I'll sleep well tonight," he said after Saturday's game. "That's been the big thing over the last few nights - I had one hour on Wednesday night, four hours the night after. I managed to get six hours on Friday night. Hopefully over the next couple of days I'll get some rest, and have a conversation with the club about what we do going forward.

"I'll probably get some information over the next couple of days, and see where we go. I've got no information at the moment. I'm not sure if something is close to being done or whether it's going to take a little bit more time. I'll just carry on as usual, carrying on doing the job the club have asked me to do for the moment, and see what happens over the next few days.

"I enjoyed the moment, but at the same time, you can't get away from the sadness and the disappointing week it's been, losing Chris. He's a superb manager, and the man who brought me to the club," Reid added.

"I've got so much respect for him. There is happiness, excitement and joy at winning the game, but also there's that sadness of, if only that result had been a couple of games ago we might not have been in this situation."

He said he was touched to hear the Forest fans sing his name. "It's nice. You just want to get the job done and get the three points; you try not to get involved in the emotion of the stadium and what's going on," Reid said.

"You try to focus on what's going on in the game; you can't take your eye off the ball too much. It was a nice moment. But I'm not getting carried away with good feelings, because underneath all that there's still a real sadness and upset with losing the manager. There was a big mixture of emotions."