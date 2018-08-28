Second-half goals from Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Javier Hernandez dug West Ham out of a hole as they beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Carabao Cup: West Ham see off spirited AFC Wimbledon as Crystal Palace and Wolves secure wins

Bottom of the Premier League after three straight defeats, a trip to League One Wimbledon was supposed to provide some sort of pick-me-up for the Hammers - but for a while they looked destined for a humiliating defeat.

They fell behind after less than a minute and a half to a goal from Joe Piggott, who was playing non-league football last season.

Yet even after the Dons were reduced to 10 men after only 18 minutes, West Ham struggled to break them down until Diop equalised well into the second half.

Ogbonna headed a second with eight minutes left and Hernandez struck in stoppage time to ensure West Ham's already poor start to the season did not plumb new depths.

Elsewhere, a goal from Alexander Sorloth saw Crystal Palace beat Swansea 1-0 while Wolves enjoyed a 2-0 win away to Sheffield Wednesday after goals from Leo Bonitini and Helder Costa.

Carabao Cup second round results:

