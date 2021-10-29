Callum McGregor buoyed by Celtic’s improved form away as it highlights Bhoys’ resilience

Callum McGregor gives the thumbs up for Celtic's away form. Photo: PA Wire

Callum McGregor believes Celtic’s recent away victories highlight the resilience building in Ange Postecoglou’s resurgent team.

The Hoops went from mid-February to the start of October without winning a domestic match on their travels.

However, they have won three games on the road over the past month – at Aberdeen, Motherwell and Hibernian – within a run of five consecutive victories in all competitions.

Captain McGregor feels it is a sign that they are now adding a steeliness which was missing at times in the early part of Postecoglou’s reign.

He said: “We just continue to build that momentum. We’ve got a good bit of momentum, especially away from home now.

“We’ve been to a couple of hard places and won and for a new group that’s super important, to know you can go away from home. Against Hibs was our best performance away from home.

“We almost played it like a home game in the first half. We probably could’ve been five up in the first half, so, it was another pleasing night for us. We just continue to keep working and stay humble and keep going.”

Although the 3-1 victory at Easter Road coincided with rivals Rangers suffering another slip-up against Aberdeen, McGregor insists his side must simply focus on sustaining their own improvement rather than concerning themselves with the fortunes of others.

He said: “We just continue to look at ourselves. Since we came back from the international break we’ve been outstanding.

“From our perspective, it’s great that we seem to be improving with every game. We’ll look to continue to do that, keep working hard, stay calm under pressure and just keep trusting the manager and trust what he’s trying to do.

“It’s still early doors. We were probably on the receiving end of questions (about form) a couple of weeks ago before the international break.

“Now you see how quickly it can turn. So, by no means do we start to look at the end game.

“It’s only a quarter through the season, so there’s so much more football to be played and the good thing about this team is that I still think there’s improvement in it as well.

“We keep putting those demands on each other to get better and better. And, again, I think you saw the fruits of that against Hibs.”