Byrne has work cut out to ensure Cyprus move isn't a dead end

Aidan Fitzmaurice

APOEL's Jack Byrne. Photo: Sportsfile

APOEL's Jack Byrne. Photo: Sportsfile

After a series of wrong turns, bad decisions and low points on foreign fields, it took a two-year spell back in his native of Dublin for Jack Byrne to turn his career around.

But following a head-spinning 36 hours this week which saw the Ireland international sign for Cypriot side APOEL, make his debut, taste defeat in that debut and then watch as the handful of supporters at the game clashed with security staff, while the manager who signed him (Mick McCarthy) lost his job (with the cushion of a €1million pay-off in compensation), Byrne has to hope that his Cypriot move is not another dead end. And he also has to work hard to make sure that's not the case.

Despite his youth, the 24-year-old has a wise head on his shoulders, lessons learned from a career which brought highs (a place in the Ireland squad under Martin O'Neill four years ago and an impressive spell on loan in Holland) but also lows: lack of game-time while on loan from Manchester City to Blackburn, relegation at Wigan, unhappiness at grim, impoverished Oldham, frustration at Kilmarnock. Bad calls led to bad times.

