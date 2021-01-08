Byrne has work cut out to ensure Cyprus move isn't a dead end

After a series of wrong turns, bad decisions and low points on foreign fields, it took a two-year spell back in his native of Dublin for Jack Byrne to turn his career around.

But following a head-spinning 36 hours this week which saw the Ireland international sign for Cypriot side APOEL, make his debut, taste defeat in that debut and then watch as the handful of supporters at the game clashed with security staff, while the manager who signed him (Mick McCarthy) lost his job (with the cushion of a €1million pay-off in compensation), Byrne has to hope that his Cypriot move is not another dead end. And he also has to work hard to make sure that's not the case.

Despite his youth, the 24-year-old has a wise head on his shoulders, lessons learned from a career which brought highs (a place in the Ireland squad under Martin O'Neill four years ago and an impressive spell on loan in Holland) but also lows: lack of game-time while on loan from Manchester City to Blackburn, relegation at Wigan, unhappiness at grim, impoverished Oldham, frustration at Kilmarnock. Bad calls led to bad times.

Blessing

"These things happen but maybe these things were a blessing in disguise," Byrne said in March of last year, when his form with Shamrock Rovers had earned him a call to the Ireland squad under McCarthy.

After that successful, medal-laden spell at Rovers revived his career, it was McCarthy who persuaded Byrne to shun offers from Ireland and the UK to move to Cyprus. He went there aware of the financial benefits (an improved contract with possibly four times the €2,000-a-week deal he had at Shamrock Rovers) and the footballing opportunities (APOEL have been in Europe for 19 seasons running and have real expectations of making the group stages).

He also knew it would be no holiday. APOEL were struggling when McCarthy arrived in November, and are now just four points clear of the drop zone. One local observer reckons this is the worst APOEL side in the club's history; hence the angry, violent reaction from fans after Tuesday's defeat, a fourth straight loss.

A club used to Champions League football have no chance of winning the league title and they'll even need a major change of fortunes to simply make it into the top six when the league there breaks away for a play-off system next month. Failure to make the top six would leave APOEL needing to win the cup to get into Europe, and no access to UEFA money for next season would plunge them deeper into crisis.

Having regularly banked in excess of €10m a year from UEFA prize money, failing to qualify for Europe for next season would place the club, and by extension Byrne's own future there, in doubt. Local media believe the club, who have invested heavily in wages to lure players like Byrne and Joe Garner, another winter signing by McCarthy, could not survive a season without Europe.

Once he decided he was leaving Shamrock Rovers, Byrne should be praised for ignoring the well-worn route to England/Scotland and opting to try his luck in Europe, a rare Irish presence in a continental league.

But dreams can fall apart in Europe as quickly as anywhere else, as Irish football history shows, and the sudden change of manager, as happened with Byrne at APOEL, can have drastic consequences.

Sacked Twenty years ago, Robbie Keane was signed for Inter Milan by Marcelo Lippi, who was quickly sacked, after just one league game which followed a shock Champions League exit. And after only five league appearances under Lippi's successor (future Irish assistant Marco Tardelli), Keane's time in Italy was over.

Two of Keane's predecessors as Ireland captain had a difficult time when they left the comforts of English football. The chapter in Frank Stapleton's autobiography on what happened when he left Manchester United for Ajax in 1987 sums it up: 'Dutch Nightmare'.

Injury and the exit of the manager who signed him (Johann Cruyff) made his a very brief, and unhappy, stay in Holland. At his peak in his playing career, Mick McCarthy signed a three-year deal with French side Lyon. He lasted just six months.

Byrne can also look around for positive cases of compatriots who made a go of it in Europe, major successes like Liam Brady in Italy and John Aldridge in Spain, and Cillian Sheridan's many trips across Europe which have led him to his current posting, in Poland.

Pre-Covid, Cypriot football had the potential to be unstable, the impact of the pandemic adds a layer of worry, and now that his mentor (McCarthy) has gone, Byrne must prove himself to a new coach (Savvas Poursaitidis) with a limited grasp of English. The Dubliner needs a strong six months to prove that APOEL is not the road to hell.