Burnley interest sees Jason Knight likely to follow Festy Ebosele out of Derby with Conor Hourihane linked to come in

Derby County are prepared for a bid from Burnley for Ireland international Jason Knight and have also been linked with a move for out of contract midfielder Conor Hourihane.

The Rams today confirmed the departure to Italy of Irish prospect Festy Ebosele to Udinese, a signing which was previously announced by the Italians but is now a done deal.

"Derby County would like to place on record its thanks to Festy for his efforts as well as its best wishes for the future," the club said. Ebosele travelled to Italy to begin pre-season training with Udinese's first pre-season game in Austria on Wednesday week.

With the takeover of the club by investor David Clowes now complete, there is more certainty in place for Derby and last week they extended the contract of Ireland U21 cap Eiran Cashin. Knight has a year left on his contract with Derby but given their relegation to League One, his departure is expected.

A number of Championship sides have been tracking him for some time but Burnley, who have already invested in Irish talent with the signing of Luke McNally and who are expected to cash in with the sale of Nathan Collins, now head the queue to sign Knight.

Local media in Derby have also linked the Rams with a move for Hourihane. The 31-year-old is a free agent after his release by Aston Villa and while had hoped to earn a move to a Championship side, the offer of first team football with the Rams may appeal to Hourihane.