Blow for Arsenal and Spurs as Lautaro Martinez signs new five-year deal at Inter Milan

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has signed a new contract at the Italian giants until 2026, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday, in a major blow to Tottenham and Arsenal's hopes of landing the Argentine ace.

Martinez, 24, was approaching the final 18 months of his contract but talks for a new deal had reportedly been ongoing for the past several months.

The Argentina international had earlier this year admitted that he was close to joining Barcelona in 2020, but the transfer broke down due to financial reasons.

"I am very happy to be here and to stay there for so long. I send a big hug to all the Nerazzurri fans. Come on Inter!," Martinez told the club website.

Martinez, who moved to Italy from Argentine side Racing Club for a reported fee of €25m in 2018, has scored 54 times in 144 games for Inter in all competitions, winning the Scudetto last season.

According to reports in Italy, a €111m release clause had been included in the contract, however it has been subsequently removed meaning that interested suitors will be required to negotiate a transfer fee for the attacker.

Tottenham were reported to have identified the Argentine as Harry Kane's replacement had the England captain left for Man City in the summer.

Arsenal were also linked with a swoop for the 24-year-old amid growing uncertainty surrounding the futures of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, although a deal could not be agreed.