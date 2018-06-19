Sport Other Soccer

Tuesday 19 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Costa Rica CRI 0

Serbia SRB 1

REPORT

Germany GER 0

Mexico MEX 1

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Switzerland SUI 1

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

South Korea KOR 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Panama PAN 0

REPORT

Tunisia TUN 1

England ENG 2

REPORT

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Barcelona to probe Gerard Pique's involvement in video of Antoine Griezmann's decision to snub Catalan giants

Soccer Football - Europa League Final - Olympique de Marseille vs Atletico Madrid - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - May 16, 2018 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Europa League Final - Olympique de Marseille vs Atletico Madrid - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - May 16, 2018 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Barcelona’s vice president has revealed that the club will engage in talks with Gerard Piqué and Samuel Umtiti for their part in Antoine Griezmann’s video rejecting a move to the Catalan giants.

"The Decision" was the title of the dramatic video that Griezmann published to reveal his intentions to stay at Atletico Madrid following weeks of speculation around his possible transfer to Barcelona.

The video was roundly criticised but Pique, who has an affiliation with the producers, Kosmos Studios, tweeted positively about it four times.

In one tweet he wrote, "Another way to see the footballer's life and his doubts to make the most important decision of his career. Thanks to the team at Kosmos Studios and especially Antoine Griezmann for these last few weeks. You decided to stay in the Atletico Madrid and I hope you go great this season!"

Samuel Umititi will also come under Barcelona spotlight after he retweeted the video of his compatriot, saying, "I need popcorn."

Barcelona were unaware that the video was being made and vice president, Jordi Mestre said at the unveiling of Eric Abidal as the club's new sporting director, that the manner in which the Barca fans were made aware of the French striker’s decision to remain in the Spanish capital was unfair.

"As a club, we respect Griezmann's decision to renew with Atletico as we respect any player's right to decide their future," he said. "But we feel bad for the supporters who felt disappointed with the way it happened and the way the final resolution came out.

"(Barcelona president Josep Maria) Bartomeu spoke with Pique to tell him that his involvement provoked surprise and discomfort at the club and among fans. We will speak with him and Umtiti internally after the World Cup about what happened but we won't make any more public comments."

Pique previously defended his actions, but he and Umtiti will have to answer to Barcelona when they return from World Cup duty with Spain and France respectively.

Online Editors

