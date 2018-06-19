Barcelona to probe Gerard Pique's involvement in video of Antoine Griezmann's decision to snub Catalan giants

Barcelona’s vice president has revealed that the club will engage in talks with Gerard Piqué and Samuel Umtiti for their part in Antoine Griezmann’s video rejecting a move to the Catalan giants.

"The Decision" was the title of the dramatic video that Griezmann published to reveal his intentions to stay at Atletico Madrid following weeks of speculation around his possible transfer to Barcelona.

The video was roundly criticised but Pique, who has an affiliation with the producers, Kosmos Studios, tweeted positively about it four times. In one tweet he wrote, "Another way to see the footballer's life and his doubts to make the most important decision of his career. Thanks to the team at Kosmos Studios and especially Antoine Griezmann for these last few weeks. You decided to stay in the Atletico Madrid and I hope you go great this season!"

Samuel Umititi will also come under Barcelona spotlight after he retweeted the video of his compatriot, saying, "I need popcorn." Barcelona were unaware that the video was being made and vice president, Jordi Mestre said at the unveiling of Eric Abidal as the club's new sporting director, that the manner in which the Barca fans were made aware of the French striker’s decision to remain in the Spanish capital was unfair.

"As a club, we respect Griezmann's decision to renew with Atletico as we respect any player's right to decide their future," he said. "But we feel bad for the supporters who felt disappointed with the way it happened and the way the final resolution came out. "(Barcelona president Josep Maria) Bartomeu spoke with Pique to tell him that his involvement provoked surprise and discomfort at the club and among fans. We will speak with him and Umtiti internally after the World Cup about what happened but we won't make any more public comments."

Pique previously defended his actions, but he and Umtiti will have to answer to Barcelona when they return from World Cup duty with Spain and France respectively.

Online Editors