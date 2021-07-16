Aviva Stadium in Dublin to host 2024 Europa League final as compensation for losing Euro 2020 games  

The Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road in Dublin will host the 2024 Europa League final. (PA)

The Aviva Stadium will host the 2024 Europa League final as consolation for Dublin missing out on staging their four European Championships matches.

UEFA indicated that Ireland would be given a match of consequence in the future to make up for the disappointment of having to pass up their Euros status.

Dublin was set to host three group games and the round of 16 tie which ended up featuring England and Germany.

But the organisers wanted guarantees on crowds that the Irish authorities were unable to provide so the matches were split between St Petersburg and London.

It was announced this evening that the 2024 Europa League decider will be staged at the Dublin 4 venue.

This will be the second time that the final of the second most important club competition is staged on these shores with Porto defeating Braga in an all Portuguese decider in 2011.