Arsenal will host Man United at the Emirates in the FA Cup fourth round after the Premier League giants were paired together in tonight's draw.

Arsenal vs Man United the pick of the draw as FA Cup fourth round ties are revealed

Man City vs Burnley and Spurs vs Crystal Palace are the other two all-Premier League clashes but the battle between the Gunners and the Red Devils is the obvious standout.

Sky Bet Championship side Swansea were the first side out of the hat and were drawn at home to Gillingham in round four.

AFC Wimbledon were handed a home tie against Premier League opposition in London rivals West Ham, while Wolves were rewarded for beating Liverpool by landing a trip to Shrewsbury or Stoke.

Everton were drawn away at 2004 runners-up Millwall with Brighton at home to West Brom.

Bristol City beat Huddersfield in round three and were paired with Bolton, with Accrington hosting Derby or Southampton.

Doncaster were drawn at home to Oldham, while FA Cup holders Chelsea will welcome Sheffield Wednesday or Luton to Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle and Blackburn have a third-round replay with the winners playing host to Watford, with Middlesbrough the opposition for League Two Newport.

FA Cup fourth round draw:

Swansea v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury/Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby./Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheff Wed/Luton

Newcastle/Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport

Man City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Spurs

