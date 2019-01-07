Arsenal vs Man United the pick of the draw as FA Cup fourth round ties are revealed
Arsenal will host Man United at the Emirates in the FA Cup fourth round after the Premier League giants were paired together in tonight's draw.
Man City vs Burnley and Spurs vs Crystal Palace are the other two all-Premier League clashes but the battle between the Gunners and the Red Devils is the obvious standout.
Sky Bet Championship side Swansea were the first side out of the hat and were drawn at home to Gillingham in round four.
AFC Wimbledon were handed a home tie against Premier League opposition in London rivals West Ham, while Wolves were rewarded for beating Liverpool by landing a trip to Shrewsbury or Stoke.
Everton were drawn away at 2004 runners-up Millwall with Brighton at home to West Brom.
Bristol City beat Huddersfield in round three and were paired with Bolton, with Accrington hosting Derby or Southampton.
Doncaster were drawn at home to Oldham, while FA Cup holders Chelsea will welcome Sheffield Wednesday or Luton to Stamford Bridge.
Newcastle and Blackburn have a third-round replay with the winners playing host to Watford, with Middlesbrough the opposition for League Two Newport.
FA Cup fourth round draw:
Swansea v Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham
Shrewsbury/Stoke v Wolves
Millwall v Everton
Brighton v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton
Accrington v Derby./Southampton
Doncaster v Oldham
Chelsea v Sheff Wed/Luton
Newcastle/Blackburn v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport
Man City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Online Editors
