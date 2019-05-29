Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea, Europa League final: Chances at both ends in tight final in Baku
Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku. Kick-off is at 8pm, and you can follow all the action in our live blog.
Online Editors
Nick Purewal Maurizio Sarri appeared to storm out of training on the eve of Chelsea's Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku.
Independent.ie Newsdesk Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is 50-50 to take on Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, head coach Maurizio Sarri has revealed.
Independent.ie Newsdesk Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas is the new head coach of Marseille.
