IRISH striker Anthony Stokes will try his luck in Turkish football next season after a move to second-tier side there.

Anthony Stokes set for move to Turkish second division after signing deal with Adana Demirspor

Stokes (30) had a year left on his contract with Iranian outfit Tractor Sazi but he cut his links with that club last month following a dispute over unpaid wages.

The Dubliner was linked with a number of clubs in England but ambitious side Adana Demirspor have managed to secure his signature, Stokes signing a two-year deal and he joins players like ex-Manchester United man Anderson in their squad for pre-season training.

Playing in the southern city of Adana, the club fell short in their promotion bid last season but will look to Stokes to lead them into the top flight next season.

