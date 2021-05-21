Aiden McGeady available for second leg of Sunderland’s League One play-off semi despite contract issue

Sunderland's Aiden McGeady is set to be available for their play-off semi-final despite the game triggering a contract extension. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland have confirmed that a contract issue will not keep former Ireland man Aiden McGeady (35) out of the side for their promotion playoff against Lincoln City.

The veteran has been a key figure for the Black Cats this season, scoring six goals in 35 games in all competitions with form which saw him voted onto the League One team of the year by his fellow players, but there was a doubt over his availability for the second leg of their playoff, where Sunderland are 2-0 down from the first leg.

A clause in McGeady's contract means that he will automatically be offered a one-year extension once he makes 30 league appearances, and he is currently on 29. A similar issue caused Ipswich Town to omit Dubliner Alan Judge from the side for their last six games of the season as they did not want to trigger the automatic contract extension.

But Sunderland boss Lee Johnson says there is no block on McGeady's involvement in the second leg or the final, if the club make it that far.

“It’s all good with Aiden,” he said. “Aiden has been available for me in terms of starting games and that is certainly the case tomorrow.

“It’s difficult for me to reveal contract situations, that’s not my place or fair on the player. All I can say is Aiden has been top-drawer throughout my tenure and has proved his class. It shows he is a top human and a top player that he is available.”