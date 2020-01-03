Aidan Fitzmaurice: 'James McClean's complaints about ongoing abuse continue to fall on deaf ears'

Cowley, manager of Huddersfield Town, has twice in the last 24 hours spoken about the abuse which rained down on the shoulders of James McClean when the Derry man played for Stoke away to Huddersfield on New Year's Day.

Some of what he had to say was pointed, saying the abuse for McClean was "sad... horrible".

But Cowley also said he was unaware of the abuse until he was informed by the match official.

"The first I knew about it was when the referee spoke to us. We are still waiting for the referee's report," he said yesterday. Cowley has to be taken at his word and with around 22,000 people at the game, it may be hard to hear everything.

But the video clips of the abuse of McClean, which have been doing the rounds on social media, leave those with ears in no doubt that the abuse was regular, sustained and loud.

The tut-tutting from some at Huddersfield is also hard to swallow as the club, in terms of the behaviour of some of their fans, have form. It's just over two years since McClean played away to Huddersfield, then in the Premier League, for West Brom.

It was the week of Remembrance Sunday, that time of the year when certain people in England lose any hint of a grasp on reality and get caught up in a maelstrom of poppy fever. McClean, for the crime of not wearing a poppy on his WBA shirt, was targeted for verbal and actual missiles from the crowd.

"Frustrating is the best word to describe today.. p****s launching bottles and other objects from up in the stands make you cowards not hard men," was his response at the time. McClean had other targets: the fact that the BBC's 'Match of the Day' that evening picked out a tackle he made as worthy of discussion, but not the abuse he received as the BBC cameras, he said, failed "to pick up bottles, coins and lighters thrown in same incident".

The FA said back in 2017 that it was "seeking observations" from Huddersfield about the incident. How hard they sought we can only imagine as nothing was done.

A year later, McClean was targeted while playing at Middlesbrough.

That brought back memories for him of 2017.

"Huddersfield away last year while playing for West Brom where there was an incident with their fans which was on the game highlights where the cameras clearly caught it, yet the FA when complaint was made to them said there 'was not enough evidence'," he said in 2018.

"If it was a person's skin colour or if it was anti-Muslim, someone's gender, there would be an uproar and it would be taken in a completely different way and dealt with in a different manner."

The FA did not punish Huddersfield in 2017 or Boro in 2018.

"As a club and certainly from myself, there is absolutely no place in football or society for any discrimination at any level," Cowley did said yesterday, words which offer little comfort to McClean today.

