AC Milan banned from next season's Europa League after breaching financial fair play rules
AC Milan have been banned from next season's Europa League, UEFA has announced.
The Italian giants have been excluded from the competition after being found to have breached the governing body's licensing and financial fair play regulations.
A statement confirmed the club, who finished sixth in Serie A last season, had failed to meet the "break-even requirement".
More to follow...
Press Association
