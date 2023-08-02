Aaron Connolly makes permanent move from Brighton to Hull on one-year deal

Liam Rosenior believes Aaron Connolly can fulfil his potential at Hull after joining the Championship side from Brighton on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Tigers, has joined for an undisclosed fee.

Head coach Rosenior said: "I'm delighted Aaron has joined us. He showed in a short time the impact he can have on not just the team but the group.

"He wants to be here and show his true worth. I can't wait to get him fit and for him to fulfil his potential with us.

"Aaron represents everything I want on the pitch from my team: energy, pace, aggression and quality.

"He's not on loan; Aaron's one of us now. That's going to be important for Aaron as well and I'm delighted he's going to be part of us."

Meanwhile, Deniz Undav has also left Brighton, joining Stuttgart on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old scored eight goals in 30 games across all competitions last season.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “It is with some regret we decided to let Deniz go and play.

“Last year he was crucial for us in achieving our goals, but he deserves that chance.

“We wish him well for the season with Stuttgart and we look forward to welcoming him back at the end of the season.”