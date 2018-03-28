‘A great day for youth football in Ireland’
Ireland's under 17s manager Colin O’Brien hailed his players after they became the only team to qualify for the European Championships with a perfect record of six wins.
A second-half penalty from Tottenham’s Troy Parrott, a graduate of Dublin club Belvedere, earned a 1-0 win over
Poland, meaning Ireland can look forward to the draw for the tournament, which takes place in England, on April 5.
“It’s been a fantastic campaign,” said O’Brien. “People in the squad are playing for places for the European Championships now. The players can enjoy the next few days, but then the focus starts on the Finals. It’s a great day today for youth football in Ireland.”
Indo Sport
