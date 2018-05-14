17-year-old star Ryan Sessegnon fires Fulham into playoff final as Derby fall short at Craven Cottage

Second-half goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Denis Odoi overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg at Craven Cottage, sending them to Wembley.

Sessegnon, tipped for a potential summer move to a big club, will take the headlines but it was an all-out attacking display from Slavisa Jokanovic's men, who were worthy winners.

Derby led 1-0 after the first leg, but will remain in the Championship after falling short at Craven Cottage.