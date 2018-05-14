Sport Other Soccer

Monday 14 May 2018

17-year-old star Ryan Sessegnon fires Fulham into playoff final as Derby fall short at Craven Cottage

Soccer Football - Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg - Fulham vs Derby County - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - May 14, 2018 Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon celebrates scoring their first goal. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Soccer Football - Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg - Fulham vs Derby County - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - May 14, 2018 Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon celebrates scoring their first goal. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Press Association

Fulham ended their play-offs hoodoo in style by coming from behind in the tie to beat Derby 2-0 on Monday night and put themselves one win away from the Premier League.

Second-half goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Denis Odoi overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg at Craven Cottage, sending them to Wembley.

Sessegnon, tipped for a potential summer move to a big club, will take the headlines but it was an all-out attacking display from Slavisa Jokanovic's men, who were worthy winners.

Derby led 1-0 after the first leg, but will remain in the Championship after falling short at Craven Cottage.

Press Association

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport