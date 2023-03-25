| 11.7°C Dublin

‘One thing I do recall is the blood. Coughing, when I was being carried to the ambulance. It looked like gravy’

And a Bang on the Ear, by Phil Quinlan

November 26, 1989. The date is etched in Phil Quinlan’s mind but its memories provide only a fleeting, flickering memory.

One thing I do recall is the blood,” he says. “Coughing, when I was being carried to the ambulance. It looked like gravy.”

