‘One thing I do recall is the blood. Coughing, when I was being carried to the ambulance. It looked like gravy’

November 26, 1989. The date is etched in Phil Quinlan’s mind but its memories provide only a fleeting, flickering memory.

“One thing I do recall is the blood,” he says. “Coughing, when I was being carried to the ambulance. It looked like gravy.”

It was an innocuous collision in a schoolboy game for Parkvilla against Torro but one with devastating consequences for a 15-year-old sports enthusiast.

He slipped into a coma for ten days, slowly emerging over the course of six weeks, hoping that everything might somehow go back to how it was before he got a bang on the ear.

But it never could.

At the time, there was no CT scan in Navan hospital so he was whisked to Beaumont where they discovered a blood clot on the right side of his brain.

Given just a 25% chance to live after the operation, he once again stirs to retrieve foggy memory; the doctor talking to his mother, Angela.

“We’ll give it two years.”

Quinlan thinks the deduction is for when he might walk, run, sprint, play rugby, soccer, once more. But no. In two years they will re-assess what, if any, quality of life he might have.

It will be a life in which every single step will be accompanied by pain, a spasticity in his leg shooting thunderbolts of discomfort through his body.

It will be a life where he will be bullied in school and shunned in public, where rage and self-hatred will attack the brain that had so suddenly imprisoned him in a body that no longer worked as it should.

But it will also be a life where he will discover a fresh perspective on disability away from a native land still struggling to cope with difference.

And despite tragic deaths of those close to him, there will be love and laughter to reward scarcely credible hope, defining moments to lighten the burden of perpetual rage and anger that have served to punish his despair.

Two days before his local Easons in Navan is thronged for the launch of a simply captivating memoir, we speak for almost an hour and it fills the soul.

He began the book several years ago but publishers rejected it; then, together with Steve O’Rourke they knitted the remarkable tale.

Its style is unnerving, its narrative veering wildly like a literary meeting of the films “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Memento.”

They did it to demonstrate to readers how brain injuries can upset not merely the body’s balance, but the mind’s too.

A hasty assumption is that although Quinlan never achieved his sporting dreams, he has accomplished much more than many able-bodied humans.

“My youth saved me,” he says simply. “If it happened later on, I don’t know I would have reacted, there was always a small sliver of a chance that something might happen for me.

“I tried everything, I went to Lourdes a couple of times. And then I just resigned myself to just not getting any better, to the constant pain.”

Pain was an enemy and a friend. He was more at home in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire than at school.

“Pain was a comfort blanket,” he tells me. “Because in those brief moments when it disappeared, it was an illusion. You couldn’t enjoy it because you knew it was coming back.”

And so the agony became a constant companion. At one stage in the book he writes, “Chronic pain brings on depression.”

Given his brain injury, I found it strange that he never sought psychological intervention; then again, in the last century, such avenues were rarely pursued.

The method he chose to escape from his mind was to broaden it by travelling the world.

From the US to the Czech Republic, France to Australia.

He covered an International Rules series – managed by his former teacher in St Pat’s, Colm O’Rourke. As a volunteer at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, he snuck in to see Sonia O’Sullivan medal.

“I don’t know why I didn’t see a psychologist. It wasn’t really a prominent thing back then. It never cropped up. You just got on with things.

“People would say ‘cop on’ to yourself. I’m still like that now. It’s probably not the right thing to do but it’s the thing I did.

“So I travelled as much as I could. It was like a drug to me because I never got into hardcore drugs or drinking heavily. I was on enough medication as it was to ease the constant pain.

“Sometimes I would come back from a trip and a fellah would say “Aren’t you great? I’d love to be able to do that. That would kill me. You are able to!”

His disability was viewed differently abroad. In Alice Springs a barfly asked him about his injury. “Aussie Rules or soccer?”

“Soccer”

“Serves ya fucking right, what are you drinking?”

In Ireland, he was shunned by taximen and bar staff. “Mothers would pull their kids away from you, as if you were a leper.”

He fell hopelessly in love, a few times, but was always prone to self-sabotage. Amidst his enthusiasm joy for life, there is much darkness.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you wish that it had,” he writes at one stage.

In 2006, he met Helena; and a bang on the ear is also an old Scottish phrase for a kiss. They had two kids, Eileen and Joe. The circle is completed as both now also play for Parkvilla.

When he became a father, it was the first time in his adult life he didn't feel disabled.

The book ends with a picture. “My beautiful family”. A happy ending?

“It is,” he smiles. “I still love sport.”

“And A Bang On The Ear”, Phil Quinlan with Steve O’Rourke, O’Brien Press, o’brien.ie