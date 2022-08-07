| 13.5°C Dublin

One step forward but issues remain for domestic game

Euro success masks loss of top players for little gain

Gary O&rsquo;Neill (right) celebrates after scoring Shamrock Rovers&rsquo; third goal against Shkupi with Andy Lyons (centre) and Aidomo Emakhu at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy Expand
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny Expand

Gary O’Neill (right) celebrates after scoring Shamrock Rovers’ third goal against Shkupi with Andy Lyons (centre) and Aidomo Emakhu at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

When facts and figures are used to assess the wellbeing of the League of Ireland, that old line about lies, damned lies and statistics springs to mind. They can be selectively used to paint a positive or negative picture, depending on an individual’s perspective.

Crowds are undeniably up, yet they are coming from a low base. Playing standards are improving, yet transfer values feel like they are decreasing. English clubs are shopping here in greater numbers, yet they are League One rather than Premier League. For every pro, there’s a con.

