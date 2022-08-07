One step forward but issues remain for domestic game

When facts and figures are used to assess the wellbeing of the League of Ireland, that old line about lies, damned lies and statistics springs to mind. They can be selectively used to paint a positive or negative picture, depending on an individual’s perspective.

Crowds are undeniably up, yet they are coming from a low base. Playing standards are improving, yet transfer values feel like they are decreasing. English clubs are shopping here in greater numbers, yet they are League One rather than Premier League. For every pro, there’s a con.

European results are the easiest reference point and they are painting a picture of health. Here’s a statistic: if Shamrock Rovers finish the job against Shkupi of Macedonia in Skopje on Tuesday, and St Patrick’s Athletic do enough on Thursday to defend the lead they brought back from their Bulgarian clash with the powerful CSKA Sofia, then 2022 will have produced more knock-out victories for League of Ireland sides than any other.

It would bring the tally to six, with Rovers already having enjoyed a Champions League success over Malta’s Hibernians, a victory that gave them a back-door route to both the Europa League and the Europa Conference League. Their meeting with Shkupi is in the Europa League and if they win their third round tie, they get a play-off crack at that competition safe in the knowledge that a Conference League group stage place and €3.3m is already in their back pocket.

Sligo Rovers’ run will end on Thursday, but they will always hold dear the memories of the comfortable dismissal of Motherwell which followed a penalty shoot-out triumph over Bala Town of Wales. And the €850,000 they have earned will go a long way. Reality bit hard in Norway on Thursday, when the strong Viking Stavanger scored five in a meeting of two teams midway through their season; John Russell’s side had a fitness edge in their previous fixtures.

St Patrick’s Athletic got a bye in the first round of the Conference League, then advanced beyond Mura of Slovenia, a group stage participant last term. Seeing off CSKA Sofia to enter the final play-off round would be up there with anything they’ve done in Europe before and would take their earnings over €1m. The idea of six knock-out successes in a campaign would have been unthinkable in the 1990s, when just three two-legged victories were secured across an entire decade, a reflection of where the local game stood at a point in time when the national team was thriving. It remains a wasted opportunity.

An important caveat for the increase to 27 wins in 2000-2010 and 23 in 2010-2019 (thanks to St Patrick’s Athletic fan John Owens for his statistical work) is that the increased exclusivity of the Champions League, and the compartmentalisation of smaller leagues into early-round qualifiers, provided more winnable opportunities. The 2020s looks set to raise the bar further with 13 progressions ahead of this week. Five wins in one year was achieved in 2006, 2016 and 2021, with last year marking the arrival of the third tier Conference League to provide a Tailteann Cup-style boost for the lesser lights, although there’s still a sprinkling of stardust at the top end.

The broader point is this; the League of Ireland is definitely getting better and late on Thursday night, buoyed by the stunning 96th minute strike from Kerryman Gary O’Neill that put his side in control of their tie, Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley spoke of how the adoption of a more attractive style of play has made the transition to continental fields easier. The days of lumping it are gone.

Stephen Kenny was that soldier before and has progressed to where he is now by staying true to that belief in Europe. However, the Irish manager sounded a timely cautious note last week to counter the good vibes.

“The league itself, it’s hurting,” he said, with a reference to the spate of departures this summer. Darragh Burns (St Patrick’s Athletic to MK Dons) secured the biggest fee and that was €180,000. Dawson Devoy joined the same club from Bohemians for a six-figure sum. Danny Mandroiu was able to leave Shamrock Rovers for Lincoln with just €30,000 changing hands because of a release clause in his contract.

Promise Omochere (Bohs to Fleetwood), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers to Oxford), Eoin Toal (Derry City to Bolton) and Eric Yoro (UCD to Bolton) were all able to leave for five-figure sums, albeit with add-ons attached if they do well. It has sparked a debate about the control of agents and there has been talk of clubs coming together to agree a collective strategy to tackle this.

“When I was manager of Dundalk, we would lose our best player at the end of the year,” says Kenny. Pat Hoban, Richie Towell, Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle all departed at various stages.

“Now, players are getting moves after just 15-20 games and that’s weakening teams. All the European performances were terrific, but Shamrock Rovers lost Danny Mandroiu, who could have been very important for them in Europe. It’s difficult to replace these players and there has to be a debate about what to do [as regards clauses in contracts]. Clubs are rivals and that’s the problem. I used to fight tooth and nail to never have a clause like that in a contract but if you don’t, then maybe that player goes to a rival club.

“They’re not good fees at the moment. People say it is, but it’s not if losing your best player is the reason you don’t get through a round in Europe, or don’t qualify for the next year. That’s worth much more.”

Kenny is a fan of Bradley’s Rovers and holds the opinion that the absence of a really strong domestic opponent is holding them back.

“They’ve won the last couple of leagues comfortably and you’d feel they would be better if they were pushed to their limit but it’s a great opportunity for them now,” he stressed.

Other clubs fearing Rovers domination will view their likely progress as a source of difficulty. It’s still a better problem than the ones presented by years of habitual failure.