'One of the best young goalkeepers in Europe' - Portsmouth confirm loan signing of Gavin Bazunu

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has described Gavin Bazunu as 'one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe' after completing a loan deal for the Ireland international.

Independent.ie revealed on Thursday that Bazunu had agreed to join the League One side for the 2021/22 campaign and his temporary switch from Manchester City was confirmed this evening.

Cowley is excited by the prospect of working with Bazunu who will expect be challenging for promotion after spending last term at the other end of the division with struggling Rochdale who were eventually relegated.

"We’re delighted to sign Gavin, who we believe is one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe," said Cowley.

"His presence comes from his speed around the box, how well he covers his area and the fact he’s incredibly brave.

"Last season he was probably the busiest keeper in League One – he made the most saves in the division.

‘We had to work really hard to make this deal happen as there was also interest from the Championship."

Ironically enough, Bazunu's Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy has been tipped to become the U-23 manager at City after he left his job on Tuesday evening.