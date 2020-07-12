'One of the best players I have ever worked with' - Blades boss Wilder full of praise for Ireland star

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has described Ireland striker David McGoldrick as one of the best players he has ever worked with after he finally broke his Premier League duck.

The 32-year-old bagged a brace in Saturday's win over Chelsea, a special personal landmark following his eventful journey to top flight level which featured its fair share of heartache and injury disappointment.

McGoldrick was a free agent when he signed two summers ago, but has proved a revelation under Wilder who took a recommendation from the player's Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy when making his move.

"He's such a great lad," said Wilder. "He peddles a story about being on trial, he didn't come in on trial. We invited him to tick a box

"We knew about Didzy, we knew from Mick McCarthy who had him that he was a talented footballer and sometimes opportunities open up. He came in and excited everybody from the first day in. He scored goals in our promotion year, and he's got a great attitude and work ethic.

"He's not scored a goal (in the Premier League) but he's one of the favourites of the punters and a favourite with the players and one of the best players I have ever worked with. You want him to score and he wants to score as well so to get his goals was a brilliant achievement.

"He deserves every reward tonight because it's been a difficult little period for him.

"But we know he brings something to the team and to get two goals is brilliant for David."

McGoldrick was emotional in the aftermath of the game, admitting he was achieving a lifelong ambition.

"Two years ago I got released from Ipswich Town, I didn’t know where I was going to be," he said.

"Everyone's dream is to play in the Premier League, and I’ve made that dream this season. My second dream was to score. Here I am, living my dream."

Online Editors