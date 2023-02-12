On this day in 2004: Malcolm Glazer increases stake in Manchester United

The Glazers ownership of Manchester United has proved unpopular among supporters (PA)

American tycoon Malcolm Glazer continued his journey to becoming Manchester United’s owner on this day in 2004 by increasing his stake in the club.

The businessman upped his share in United to 16.31 per cent through holding company Red Football, less than a year after first investing.

A £790million leveraged buyout of the club was eventually completed in May 2005, with Malcolm’s sons Avram, Joel and Bryan appointed to the United board as non-executive directors the following month.

The takeover was not well received by United fans, who protested against the Americans, which saw phoenix club F.C. United of Manchester founded.

Malcolm Glazer died in 2014 aged 85, though his death did not affect the running of United, who still had one of the largest revenues in world football.

The Glazer family ownership remained unpopular with fans and United struggled under a succession of managers to recapture the glory days when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm.

Plans to be part of the ill-fated European Super League prompted violent protests at Old Trafford in May 2021.

United announced in November 2022 that the board were “exploring strategic alternatives”, with the Glazer family ready to consider a partial or full takeover of the Premier League club.