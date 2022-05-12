‘On Monday, I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium’ – Giorgio Chiellini confirms he will leave Italian giants

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old, who is third on Juventus' all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon, made the announcement after his side lost 4-2 to Inter Milan in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final.

"We had these 10 magnificent years, it is up to the others to continue now," he told Sport Mediaset. "I did everything I could, I hope that I left something.

"On Monday, I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium, then if I have still got something in the tank, might have a run-out in Florence (in Juve's final league game next weekend).

"It is my choice 100pc, I am happy to leave at such a high level, because for many years I have said I didn't want to finish struggling and not being able to play at my level. I gave it my all, soon I will be the biggest Juventus fan from the outside. After so many years within this club, you cannot shake it off."

Chiellini joined Juve in 2004 from Livorno, going on to win nine league titles and five Italian Cups during his time in Turin.

He announced his retirement from international football last month but does not appear to be hanging up his boots just yet, with reports in the Italian media linking him with a move to the United States for one last hurrah.

Inter Milan won the Coppa Italia after an extra-time double from Croatian forward Ivan Perisic earned his side a 4-2 victory over Juventus in Wednesday's final, ensuring Massimiliano Allegri's team will finish the season trophyless.

Inter, who are still in the running to retain their Serie A title this term, started on the front foot, racing into the lead after six minutes in the Stadio Olimpico as Nicolo Barella arrowed a stunning strike into the top corner.

Juventus responded well with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic denied by a superb save from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in a pulsating first half, before defender Alex Sandro levelled five minutes after the break.

Vlahovic then completed the turnaround less than two minutes later to spark wild scenes of celebration among Juve's players, but Hakan Calhanoglu's expertly converted penalty took the match to extra time.

Perisic then took centre stage, firing his side in front once more with another penalty, again emphatically converted, before making sure of a first Coppa Italia triumph since 2011 for Inter with a powerful finish into the top corner.

Allegri, who was sent to the stands for protesting against a decision late on, will become the first Juventus manager since 2011 to finish a season without having won a single trophy, with Juve fourth in Serie A and out of title contention.

"We just have to congratulate Inter for winning," Allegri told Sport Mediaset. "We do not win a single trophy this season, we have to retain that anger for next season, when we must get back to winning.

"It was a good performance, but we fell away towards the end, there were players who were not fully fit and did all they could. It's disappointing, but we can only thank them for their efforts. We learn from these experiences.



