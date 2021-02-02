| 8.5°C Dublin

On Cloud Nine: The Premier League big hitters

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team went goal crazy against their visitors

Manchester United made it a night to forget for Southampton (Laurence Griffiths/PA). Expand

Manchester United made it a night to forget for Southampton (Laurence Griffiths/PA).

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United scored nine goals in their Premier League match against Southampton on Tuesday evening.

It is the second time the Old Trafford giants have netted nine times in the top flight – and the second time the south-coast team have been on the receiving end.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the three previous occasions when teams have scored nine goals in a Premier League game.

Southampton 0 Leicester 9, October 2019

Jamie Vardy (left) and Ayoze Perez both bagged hat-tricks in Leicester's 9-0 win at Southampton
Jamie Vardy (left) and Ayoze Perez both bagged hat-tricks in Leicester’s 9-0 win at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA).


Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar were also on target, with Paul Scharner replying for the visitors.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995

Andy Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.

