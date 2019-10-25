On cloud nine – fantastic Foxes rewrite record books

Leicester rewrote the record books with their 9-0 victory at Southampton.

Brendan Rodgers’ men set a new mark for the biggest top-flight away win in English football and also equalled the record margin for any Premier League success, matching Manchester United’s Old Trafford drubbing of Ipswich in 1995.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the three occasions when teams have scored nine goals in a Premier League game.

Leicester 0 Southampton 9, October 2019

Southampton had Ryan Bertrand sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ayoze Perez in the build-up to the opening goal, setting the tone for the night. Ben Chilwell got that goal in the 10th minute and Perez went on to complete a hat-trick. Jamie Vardy also got a treble – wrapping it up with a spot-kick in added time. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also found the target.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995

Andrew Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009

Jermain Defoe scores Tottenham’s second goal (Neil Tingle/PA)

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar also found the target, with Paul Scharner replying.

