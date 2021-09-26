Liverpool were guilty of throwing away two points at Brentford last night, as a horrible defensive performance proved costly in a sensational 3-3 draw.

All credit to Brentford as they gave Jurgen Klopp’s men trouble all night with their brand of direct and aggressive football, but Liverpool contributed to their own downfall with some terrible defensive slips.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were exposed as Brentford looked to get in behind them and it left Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip with far too much to do as they tried to hold off their powerful forward players.

Then at the other end of the field, Liverpool failed to convert chances that could have finished the game off long before Brentford’s third goal, with Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota missing big chances when the game was there for the taking.

Read More

In the end, Liverpool probably didn’t deserve to win the game as they were far too flaky at the back and in the final third, but this was a result that could come back to haunt them.

On a day when Chelsea and Manchester United lost, this was three points they badly needed and they allowed then to slip away.

Expand Close Ethan Pinnock gives Brentford the lead. Picture: PA Media / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ethan Pinnock gives Brentford the lead. Picture: PA Media

From what I saw against a very strong Liverpool line-up, Brentford will stay in the Premier League because they have a method of playing that will test a lot of opponents and they gave Liverpool plenty to ponder last night.

Manager Thomas Frank encourages his players to mix things up, going direct when the time is right and then trying to do damage with their forward players.

The Ireland sides I played in with Jack Charlton did that and while we were never the out-and-out long-ball team the critics suggested we were, using long balls can be effective when you are up against top class sides like Liverpool.

Brentford’s opening goal was a comedy of errors at the back for Liverpool, but their high energy approach had unsettled Liverpool before that.

They are a powerful side and give you a physical test, so if you are not up for the challenge, you will come up short.

We saw a flaky Arsenal side crumbling under the pressure when they lost to Brentford in the opening game of this Premier League season, but Liverpool had a lot more about them and Jota equalised with a fine header just four minutes after Brentford’s 27th minute opener.

Jota should have scored again before half-time, but their keeper pulled off one of the best saves I’ve seen in a long time as he somehow kept out his close range effort and after a moment of brilliance like that, you start to wonder whether it might not be Liverpool’s night.

The pace didn’t dip in the second half and just for once, VAR worked for Liverpool as an off-side flag had initially ruled out Salah’s goal, but the replay clearly showed Brentford’s right back was playing Liverpool’s main man onside.

To score 100 Premier League goals in just 151 appearances for the club is a sensational record and it highlights what an impact Salah has made at Liverpool.

We often talk about the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker as being crucial to Liverpool’s trophy winning successes under Klopp, but Salah has been every bit as important.

Brentford didn’t give up and found a way to come back, but this thrilling game had another twist when Curtis Jones unleashed a stinging shot to put Liverpool 3-2 ahead.

I watched a lot of Liverpool under-23 games when Jones was coming through the ranks and he scored a lot goals like that, so it is great to see him making the step up and doing it at Premier League level.

The trouble with Liverpool was they didn’t look as strong defensively as we are used to seeing, especially with Van Dijk and Joel Matip back in the side.

It meant that Klopp could not relax until the final whistle sounded and Alexander-Arnold’s failure to deal with another Brentford ball into the box resulted in their second equaliser.

Before that, Salah wasted the chance to end the game and make it 4-2 when he just had to finish when clear in the box, but he flicked his shot over the bar.

It proved to be a crucial moment as the goal to make it 3-3 was not long in coming.

Roberto Firmino missed a chance to win it for Liverpool in the closing stages and I felt Liverpool had a penalty claim when Jota was man handled in the box, but VAR didn’t bother looking at that one for some reason.

It was breathless stuff, but this was a game that got away from Liverpool and the only winners from this weekend of Premier League action was Manchester City after their win at Chelsea.

Read More

Solskjaer job is back under the spotlight

Expand Close Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (centre) reacts after missing a late penalty kick Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (centre) reacts after missing a late penalty kick Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

THE Cristiano Ronaldo circus at Manchester United didn’t last long then!

Wind the clock back two weeks to United beating Newcastle 4-1 and you would have thought they were on the brink of world domination.

Ronaldo scored two goals, Old Trafford was rocking and their fans were telling anyone who would listen that the Premier League title was coming ‘home’.

Well, that prediction looks like a distant dream now, as United have lost three of their last four games and were lucky to win at West Ham in the middle of that horrible run.

Yesterday’s 1-0 home defeat against Aston Villa will set alarm bells ringing and for me, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on borrowed time at United.

I’ve never believed he is the man for a job of that magnitude and while most Liverpool fans are delighted to see him in that job as it is clear he is not up to it, you can see the United board making a decision to replace him sooner rather than later.

With the signings of Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, Solskjaer has an incredible squad to work with now and there can be no more excuses.

It’s not always the fault of a manager if his team doesn’t win, but Solskjaer has been United manager for almost three years, he has won nothing and it doesn’t look like he is moving the team forward.

Players may fail on the field, but managers will also take the blame and that is the position Solskjaer finds himself in ahead of United’s Champions League game against Villarreal on Wednesday.

I was also surprised to see Manchester City beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

We should never doubt Pep Guardiola and City as they are a team that have a proven track record of success but it felt as if Chelsea had their number after winning their last three matches against the side they beat in the Champions League final last May.

Yesterday’s results confirmed that nothing is predictable in the Premier League this season, with the title race wide open.