| 19.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

On a day when Chelsea and Man United lost, this was a result that could come back to haunt Liverpool

John Aldridge

Brentford show us once again that they are in Premier League to compete

Brentford keeper Raya denies Diogo Jota a second goal. Picture: PA Media Expand

Close

Brentford keeper Raya denies Diogo Jota a second goal. Picture: PA Media

Brentford keeper Raya denies Diogo Jota a second goal. Picture: PA Media

Brentford keeper Raya denies Diogo Jota a second goal. Picture: PA Media

Liverpool were guilty of throwing away two points at Brentford last night, as a horrible defensive performance proved costly in a sensational 3-3 draw.

All credit to Brentford as they gave Jurgen Klopp’s men trouble all night with their brand of direct and aggressive football, but Liverpool contributed to their own downfall with some terrible defensive slips.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were exposed as Brentford looked to get in behind them and it left Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip with far too much to do as they tried to hold off their powerful forward players.

Related Content

More On Liverpool Football Club

Most Watched

Privacy