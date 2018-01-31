Olivier Giroud swaps Arsenal for Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the signing of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal while Michy Batshuayi has joined Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal while Michy Batshuayi has joined Borussia Dortmund.

The deal for Giroud is reportedly around £18million while Batshuayi has moved to Germany on loan until the end of the season.

The deals ended a merry-go-round of strikers between the clubs with Dortmund selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal earlier on Wednesday. Welcome to Chelsea, @_OlivierGiroud_! 👍#GiroudIsBlue pic.twitter.com/rY1VRsgyYk — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 31, 2018 Giroud told Chelsea’s official site: “Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League.

“They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It’s a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to playing.” France international Giroud, 31, leaves Arsenal having scored 105 goals in 253 games since signing from Montpellier for a reported £12m in June 2012.

“Oli is a guy who gave great service to the club, he never let us down on the commitment front and he saved us many times,” Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger told the club’s website. For the scorpion kicks, the bullet headers, the late strikes, the north London derby winner, the FA Cup final assists, the 105 goals, the 253 appearances and for all the hard work and dedication, we want to say…



THANK YOU, OLIVIER GIROUD ❤️#NaNaNaNaa pic.twitter.com/myIR7FcNXs — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 31, 2018 “We signed him from Montpellier and he became a strong, regular international player for France, and we have gone together through good and bad. But always I believe that his behaviour has been top, top class.

“He always had his heart 100 per cent in the team and he was committed.” Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had been linked with several strikers, including West Ham’s Andy Carroll, but finally moved for Giroud.

It allowed Batshuayi, who joined for a reported £33million from Marseille in 2016, to leave on loan with the forward having struggled to make a consistent impact at Stamford Bridge.

Heard the Batman job was vacant @BVB so I decided to take over 🦇🖤💛 Hallo Bundesliga wie gent es dir ?! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gKa5d6tydR — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) January 31, 2018 He has made 53 appearances for the club, scoring 19 times, and netted the goal in the 1-0 win at West Brom in 2017 which clinched the Premier League title.

He told Dortmund’s official site: “In order to achieve my big objective, I want to play as much as possible and score many goals. The World Cup is taking place in the summer.” Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc added: “Michy is a young, very interesting striker who boasts a good goalscoring record and has shown his extraordinary quality at Chelsea and Olympique Marseille, in the Belgian league and while playing for the national team.”

Press Association