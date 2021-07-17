Olivier Giroud completes move from Chelsea to AC Milan

Olivier Giroud, pictured, has teased his transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan (Ian Walton/PA)

French striker Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer from Chelsea.

The World Cup-winner teased the Milan switch on Friday by revealing he would be embarking on “a new journey with a light and happy heart”.

And Giroud’s arrival was confirmed by the Italian club on Saturday.

A statement on their official website read: “AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Olivier Jonathan Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea FC. The French striker will be wearing the number nine jersey.”

The 34-year-old spent three-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge following a deadline-day transfer from Arsenal in January 2018.

His stay in west London saw him win the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League, making 119 appearances and scoring 39 goals.

“To all the Blues, to my team-mates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments,” Giroud posted on twitter.

“I’m starting a new journey with a light and happy heart.

“Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League have been magnificent.”

Giroud became the oldest player to net a Champions League hat-trick when claiming all the goals in the Blues’ 4-0 win at Sevilla in December 2020.

He also scored the only goal in the Blues’ 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the last-16 first leg, with the Stamford Bridge men eventually defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto.

He moved to Chelsea after five-and-a-half years at Arsenal, where he scored 105 goals in 253 games, winning three FA Cups.