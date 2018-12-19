Sport Soccer

Wednesday 19 December 2018

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s career in pictures

The former Manchester United striker has taken over as the club’s caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the new Manchester United boss until the end of the season (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the new Manchester United boss until the end of the season (Gavin McCafferty/PA)

By Josh Luckhurst, Press Association Sport

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has replaced Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager on a interim basis until the end of the season.

The former Norway international was a fans’ favourite during his 11 years at Old Trafford and has now taken to top job at the club.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the ex-striker’s playing and managerial career in pictures.

ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded21027195
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, third left, was among five new signings for Manchester United in July 1996 (Dave Kendall/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded21027725
Solskjaer scored six minutes after coming on as a substitute on his Manchester United debut (Dave Kendall/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded21045091
Solskjaer, right, won the Premier League trophy in his first season with the Red Devils (Owen Humphreys/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded1637547
The Norway international was dismissed for a cyncial foul against Newcastle and received a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd (Owen Humphreys/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded21162997
Solskjaer scored four goals in 12 minutes as a second-half substitute against Nottingham Forest in February 1999 (Rui Vieira/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded21192108
The striker scored in the third minute of stoppage-time to win a dramatic Champions League final and seal the treble for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side (Owen Humphreys/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded21249636
The striker scored four more in a 5-1 win over Everton in December 1999 (John Giles/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded21292069
Solskjaer celebrating his third Premier League title with Manchester United (Chris Ison/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded22053033
His fourth and fifth Premier League winners’ medal came within the next three years (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded23900975
After three seasons of knee injuries, Solskjaer returns in 2016 to score the third goal at Charlton (Sean Dempsey/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded25068849
Solskjaer announces his retirement from football on August 27, 2007 and says farewell to Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded25315453
The Norweigan becomes Manchester United reserves manager in May 2008 (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded212014100
Solskjaer won two league titles and the Norwegian Cup in three years at Molde (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded218584016
He became Cardiff manager in January 2014 (PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded218596415
Cardiff beat Newcastle in his first game in charge in the FA Cup third round (Owen Humphreys/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded219670035
But just three league wins could not save Cardiff, who suffered relegation from the Premier League. He was sacked in September (Owen Humphreys/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded224665661
Solskjaer returned to Molde and guide the club to the Europa League last 32, beating Celtic twice en route (Danny Lawson/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded237948373
Molde finished second in 2017 and 2018 in Norway’s top-flight, defeating Hibernian in this season’s Europa League qualifying rounds (Graham Stuart/PA)
ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_embedded237949362
Solskjaer signed a contract extension until 2021 with Molde on December 3, 2018 (Graham Stuart/PA)

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport