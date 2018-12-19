-
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s career in pictures
Independent.ie
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has replaced Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager on a interim basis until the end of the season.
https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/ole-gunnar-solskjaers-career-in-pictures-37640695.html
https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/article37640675.ece/9f221/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_18ab7843-1c3c-40d8-b3bd-526ac93d1f2e_1
- Email
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has replaced Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager on a interim basis until the end of the season.
The former Norway international was a fans’ favourite during his 11 years at Old Trafford and has now taken to top job at the club.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at the ex-striker’s playing and managerial career in pictures.
Press Association