Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants anti-Glazer protests to remain peaceful

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes any anti-Glazer protests do not spill over into violence or impact this week’s matches as Manchester United step up security around Old Trafford.

The Super League fiasco saw anger at the already unpopular ownership flare up, with fans getting into the stadium and onto the pitch during a protest against the owners held before the Liverpool match at the start of May.

That postponed match has been rearranged for Thursday and comes hot on the heels of Leicester’s trip to Old Trafford, where security measures have been increased around the ground ahead of the home double-header.

Social media is abuzz about supporters demonstrating when Liverpool visit this week but Solskjaer hopes they will be able to play the matches as planned.

We’re going to do everything we can for our fans to celebrate what we’re doing on the pitch Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“Security measures are being looked at, of course, and I hope that we can keep the protests – if there are protests – down to loud voices, nothing violent,” the United boss said.

“We want to listen. The players want to play the game.

“We play Liverpool. Of course we want to beat Liverpool, we want to beat Leicester.

“So, we’re going to do everything we can for our fans to celebrate what we’re doing on the pitch.”

PA Media