Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he thought about substituting David de Gea with Dean Henderson in Europa League final

Manchester United keeper David de Gea looks to the heavens for answers after the Europa League final defeat. Photo: Reuters

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he did consider replacing Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea with Dean Henderson before the penalty shootout in the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

The Red Devils failed to win their first major trophy in four years, Unai Emery’s side instead reigned supreme in Gdansk, winning the Spanish club its first major trophy.

The Spanish side won a thrilling penalty shoot-out 11-10, after a 1-1 draw, with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli scoring his side's 11th before stepping back in goal to make the decisive save, stopping United counterpart David de Gea's spot-kick.

De Gea failed stop any of the spot-kicks in Poland on Wednesday night. The Spaniard has a shockingly bad record from penalty situations and has now conceded the last 40 he's faced in regulation time and shootouts for United and his country.

The United keeper has not saved a penalty for five years, his last coming against Everton in the 2016 FA Cup final, while Henderson has a considerably better record.

Solskjaer opted to send on Alex Telles and Juan Mata as his final two substitutions in added time merely, so they could take penalties, before later admitting that he had contemplated replacing De Gea instead.

“You go through every scenario, of course, and it [De Gea's penalty record] had crossed my mind in the build-up to the game but we were confident in David and prepared.

"Anything can happen in a penalty shootout. I stuck with the keeper who played all of the game.

“I've got to say the penalty shootout was high quality, but we didn't do enough in the 120 minutes to score more goals and that's the disappointing bit.

“We had pressure, we had moments where we felt if we can just kick on a little bit now we can get a goal. But we just couldn't.”

Emery praised his "impeccable" players for their dedication after claiming the club's first major trophy.

It was a record fourth Europa League triumph for Emery as a manager, after winning the competition three times with Sevilla, but marked Villarreal's first piece of major silverware.

"In the Europa League, we have been absolutely impeccable. Since the very first moment. Some days we were coming at 6am to the stadium to prepare a game for the Sunday. All of this makes the journey (worthwhile)," Emery told a news conference.

"We were talking about enjoying these moments. In the end you are proud to reach the title (decider) but if you don't win, you are sad. Winning is another step, an important step ahead. We do this profession for these moments. We have been able to give joy to many people."





