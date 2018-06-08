Olarenwaju Kayode joins Shakhtar Donetsk from Manchester City

The Nigeria international, who was signed by City boss Pep Guardiola in a £3.5million deal from Austria Vienna last August, has signed a five-year deal with the Ukrainian champions.

The 25-year-old forward did not make a single appearance for City as he was immediately loaned out to Spanish club Girona before moving to Shakhtar in a similar deal in March.

Shakhtar general director Sergei Palkin told the club’s official website: “Kayode will continue to play for Shakhtar.