Friday 8 June 2018

Olarenwaju Kayode joins Shakhtar Donetsk from Manchester City

Kayode failed to play for City after his £3.5million move from Austria Vienna.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola signed Olarenwaju Kayode last summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
By Phil Blanche, Press Association Sport

Manchester City striker Olarenwaju Kayode has joined Shakhtar Donetsk for an undisclosed fee.

The Nigeria international, who was signed by City boss Pep Guardiola in a £3.5million deal from Austria Vienna last August, has signed a five-year deal with the Ukrainian champions.

The 25-year-old forward did not make a single appearance for City as he was immediately loaned out to Spanish club Girona before moving to Shakhtar in a similar deal in March.

Shakhtar general director Sergei Palkin told the club’s official website: “Kayode will continue to play for Shakhtar.

“We redeemed him from Manchester City and he has signed a five-year contract.

“He proved himself well, Paulo (Fonseca, Shakhtar manager) is pleased with him.”

Kayode scored three goals in eight games during his Shakhtar loan spell.

