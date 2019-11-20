Oireachtas Committee seeking 'urgent' response to queries on FAI

Fresh correspondence between the committee clerk Paul Kelly and Sport Ireland chief John Treacy has revealed the dissatisfaction felt by the Dáil group on the silence around the FAI’s position.

They wrote to Treacy on October 7 seeking information under six headings, most notably the delay in completion of reports from KOSI and Mazars into the troubled Association.

The Sport Ireland-commissioned audit from Northern Irish firm KOSI was held up after they sought information relating to former CEO John Delaney’s exit package and the Oireachtas Committee are looking for information on that deal.

After receiving no clear answers, the Committee have again written to Treacy stating that they wish to "put Sport Ireland, Minister (Shane) Ross, and the FAI, on urgent notice that it is ready to meet with" those stakeholders about governance issues as well as the potential "restoration of State funding to” the FAI, among other matters related to the Association."

FAI General Manager Noel Mooney. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Oireachtas Committee have also sent a copy of the request for an update to the office of Minister Ross and the FAI.

Politicians were keen to invite both Sport Ireland and the FAI in before Christmas.

FAI officials had stated that there should be more information on the reports at the end of November or beginning of December.

They also need to resume their AGM and present the 2018 accounts that weren’t ready for their meeting in the summer. Members would have to be sent details two weeks before the meeting and they have not received that information.

The FAI have also yet to appoint four new independent members to the board. They were initially hoping to have news in that regard by September.

It’s understood that particular hold-up is tied in with the process of waiting for news of the reports.

The FAI’s interim manager Noel Mooney is due to finish up his six-month secondment next weekend and return to UEFA with his final official day clashing with the draw for Euro 2020 in Bucharest.

Ex-Athletics Ireland chief John Foley has been lined up as a short-term replacement as the FAI are unable to undergo the process of appointing a new CEO without having their new 12-person board in place.

Foley has been in Abbotstown this week meeting with officials and an announcement on the interim appointment is believed to be imminent.

But that will not be enough to fend off queries about the slow pace of movement in the investigations into a traumatic period.

