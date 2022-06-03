‘Offensive, sickening and deeply hurtful and insulting chanting’ – Linfield dismiss coach over video mocking Michaela McAreavey murder

Linfield Football Club has dismissed one of its coaches after a video emerged on social media of a group of people singing a song mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

Ms McAreavey – daughter of former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte – was murdered in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011. She was 27 years old.

The teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

The recording came from an orange order gathering celebrating the Queen of England’s Jubilee.

Linfield has issued an apology and confirmed it has removed one of its voluntary coaches after their involvement in the video.

The person in question was a coach in the club’s girls’ academy.

“Linfield FC has today been made aware of a deeply offensive video in circulation on social media in which the involvement of a coach at our girls’ Academy can be clearly identified,” the statement read.

“The coach in question has been contacted and notified that his voluntary association with the club has been terminated with immediate effect.”

The club said they condemned the “offensive, sickening and deeply hurtful and insulting chanting” in the video and said they wished to “disassociate itself totally from the unacceptable behaviour”.

The statement added that the club “will not tolerate behaviour among any of our personnel that falls short of the standards that the club expects”.

"As has been illustrated on this occasion, the club will act swiftly and decisively against any individual whose conduct falls short of the standards that are required,” it added.

“Linfield FC apologises to the Harte/McAreavey families for the hurt that has been caused to them by the offensive actions of one of our now former coaches.”