‘Of course, it’s highly unlikely Jamie will be a St Mirren player next season’ – Ireland’s McGrath in demand

Scottish side St Mirren have insisted that in-demand Ireland international Jamie McGrath will not be allowed to leave the club on the cheap in this transfer window, but their Irish manager Jim Goodwin is resigned to losing the midfielder for next season.

Former Dundalk man McGrath is out of contract with the Buddies in the summer and while they have offered him a new deal, it's expected that he will leave, with rivals Aberdeen keen to sign McGrath, who also has offers from Championship clubs in England.

But Goodwin says the club will do all they can to keep McGrath until his contract runs out, dashing hopes of clubs who hoped to get McGrath on board before the end of the month.

“There’s a long way to go in this January window but we’ll try our best to keep him," Goodwin told the Scottish Daily Express. “Unless someone comes in with a financial offer which makes good business sense for the club, then there’s absolutely no way we will let Jamie walk out the door.

“We have a good dialogue between Jamie and myself and we have a very good relationship and of course he’s a top player and while he’s here he’ll do his best for the jersey.

"We are quite relaxed over the situation, we’ve made Jamie and his representatives a very good offer but Jamie is well within his right to go and talk to any club he wants to. Realistically of course it’s highly unlikely Jamie will be a St Mirren player next season but while he’s here we’ll use him as best we can."

McGrath joined St Mirren on a free transfer in 2020 and has scored 12 goals in 54 league games.