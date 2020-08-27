O'Brien and Mannus spot on as Shamrock Rovers progress in Europa League

Shamrock Rovers players celebrate after Joey O'Brien scored the winning penalty of the shoot-out in their Europa League first qualifying round win over Ilves at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers had veteran Joey O'Brien to thank as his penalty kick saw them overcome Finnish side Ilves Tampere, winning 12-11 on penalties after a 2-2 draw, and win a place in the next round of the Europa League.

Bohemians had suffered penalty heartache in their first-round clash with Hungarian side Fehervar but Rovers did manage to get through, albeit after an energy-sapping night at Tallaght Stadium.

An early penalty from Lauri Ala-Myllymaki had Ilves in front but only for five minutes as Graham Burke equalised on 14 minutes.

Ilves regained the lead on 62 minutes, a well-worked goal from Joona Veteli, and Rovers had to wait until 12 minutes from time for Roberto Lopes to equalise.

Rovers suffered a blow when Liam Scales was sent off on 87 minutes for a second bookable offence but Ilves were unable to make the one-man advantage count in 30 minutes of extra time, sending the tie to penalties.

Rovers feared the worst when Jack Byrne saw his kick, the first taken by the Hoops, saved, but a miss by Silva levelled things up, and after that it was a series of conversions.

Keepers Alan Mannus and Mika Hilander scored against each other to make it 9-9 and in the second round of kicks it got to 11-11, but a miss by sub Eemeli Raittinen opened the door for Rovers and O'Brien's kick won it.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; O’Brien, Lopes, Scales; McEneff, O’Neill; Finn, Byrne, Farrugia (Williams 78); Burke (Watts 63); Greene (Lafferty 103).

Ilves: Hilander; Almen, Thomas, Meittunen; Tamminen, Silva, Veteli (Siira 82), Aspegren; Skytta, Ala-Myllymaki; Mettala (Raittinen 77).

Referee: Michal Onecas (Slovakia)

