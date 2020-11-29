Obituary: Maurice Setters

Maurice Setters, who died last Sunday aged 83, was assistant manager to Jack Charlton during the latter's glorious reign in charge of the Republic of Ireland football squad.

Both men played hundreds of games in the English League during the 1950s and 1960s and ended their days suffering from Alzheimer's. This is becoming more and more recognised as the footballers' disease, especially for players of that era, when heading the heavier ball was such a prominent feature of the game.

Still, it was amazing that they should die within months of each other after a life in which they had worked together in management for so long - six years at Sheffield Wednesday and almost 10 with Ireland.

While Jack was from the north-east of England, a true hotbed of the game, Maurice was a native of Devon in the south-west, which was anything but. In fact, as one of the few Devonians to make the breakthrough to the First Division, he deserves a lot of credit.

A combative midfielder or wing-half, as they were known then, he played first for local club Exeter City, but he owed his elevation to the First Division to his stint in National Service.

There, playing alongside quality players like Scotsman John White of Tottenham's double-winning side of the early 1960s, he caught the eye of West Brom scouts.

As soon as he had completed his national service in 1955, West Brom signed him for a small fee.

There he was lining out with players like Don Howe, Bobby Robson, Derek Kevan and Ronnie Allen, and for a club that had won the FA Cup the season before.

Setters wasn't short of confidence, so it wasn't long before he was drafted into the first team and holding down a wing-half role.

Although he was only 5ft 7in, he weighed almost 13 stone, and with a fiercely competitive attitude, it was said that many of his on-field battles were won before he even went out on the pitch. He relished his reputation as one of the game's 'hard men'.

He was honoured by the England selectors at U-23 level, and he was included in England's initial 30-man squad for the 1958 World Cup Finals in Sweden.

He was one of the unlucky ones to be left behind when the final selection was made. It was a major disappointment, but an uplift to his career was just around the corner.

At the time Matt Busby was rebuilding his Manchester United team after the Munich crash. When Wilf McGuinness broke his leg in December 1958, an injury which ended his playing career, Busby was left without a combative midfielder.

The following month he signed Setters for £30,000. He was just what United needed at that time: a player with the drive and energy to be a leader on the pitch.

Billy Behan, United's legendary Irish scout, had also been on the lookout for a McGuinness replacement and he recommended Shamrock Rovers' international half-back Ronnie Nolan. Busby was impressed but said he had signed Setters and so he wouldn't need Nolan.

Busby saw the tough Setters as a natural leader and appointed him club captain early on in his time at Old Trafford.

It was a role that Setters revelled in, barking out orders, urging on his team-mates, while cajoling and minding the younger players.

However, his performances were not without incident. As a result he fell foul of a number of referees and was sent off on a couple of occasions.

At the beginning of the 1962-3 season his form dipped and he was dropped after the first two games, but he regained his place five games later and was then ever-present. It was a strange season for United as they came close to relegation, finishing in 18th place and only clinching that in mid-May (it was the season of the big snow).

It was also the season Busby took the captaincy from Setters and gave it to Noel Cantwell. The official reason was that the captaincy had begun to affect his form, but Billy Behan said it related to an incident in Dublin when United played a friendly in Dalymount and Setters verbally abused a young boy seeking an autograph. When this was relayed to Busby, it was the end of Setters' captaincy.

He was still very much part of the team, and enjoyed FA Cup success that season, alongside Irishmen Tony Dunne, Noel Cantwell and Johnny Giles, as they beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Wembley final.

It was the turning of the corner for Manchester United after Munich, but Setters wasn't around for the bigger prizes as he lost his place to Nobby Stiles and was transferred to Stoke City for £30,000.

After his spell at Stoke, he signed for Coventry City, where Cantwell was his manager. Even though he was in his mid-30s, he still retained his competitive edge.

As a former team-mate related: "In a game against Manchester United, a young Brian Kidd had the temerity to nutmeg Maurice twice in the space of a few minutes. You didn't take those kind of liberties with him.

"He ambled over to Kidd, stood behind him and told him in no uncertain fashion: 'If you do that again I'll rip the bollocks out of you!'

"Kidd disappeared in the game after that."

Setters retained that attitude into management alongside Charlton. He was Big Jack's bad cop to the manager's good cop.

For instance, as a disciple of his Leeds manager Don Revie, Jack had inherited a deep paranoia of the assembled media.

If journalists strayed beyond the mild "how do you feel after that?" question, Jack suspected the questioner had an agenda, and was prone to declare the press conference over.

However, if you got Jack on a one-to-one, he was likely to give you chapter and verse no matter what the question.

For Setters, the media were fair game, so twice he took pleasure in ejecting me from Irish dressing-rooms after games.

The first time was after the 2-2 draw in Brussels in the first competitive game of Jack's reign, and the second time was after a youths friendly.

For me, it was all part of the job, and Setters probably felt the same.

He was a complex person, so complex that even the Irish players had differing views on him. To Paul McGrath he was "an absolute gent", while Roy Keane regarded him as "a yes-man and a bluffer".

He was undoubtedly a loyal servant to Jack - and Ireland - and when the FAI dismissed him after Jack had resigned, Jack repaid that loyalty by giving evidence on Maurice's behalf at the Employment Tribunal, as a result of which the FAI had to settle with the hard man from Devon.

