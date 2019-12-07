Nuno sets sights on January signings to boost Wolves squad

The manager wants to add more bodies to Molineux ahead of the second half of the season.

Wolves play their 29th game of the season when they travel to Brighton on Sunday.

They have reached the last 32 of the Europa League and Nuno has used just 19 players in the Premier League this term.

The work is already on the move, the decisions will come when they have to come, but it’s clear that we have to bring in players Nuno Espirito Santo

He wants another centre-back, with doubts over Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo’s future and Willy Boly out with a fractured leg.

Nuno said: “It’s not about being busy, it’s about anticipating what you need, and the work is already on the move, the decisions will come when they have to come, but it’s clear that we have to bring in players.”

Wolves are still challenging the top five despite their low numbers and are unbeaten in 10 games, their best run in the top flight since 1972.

Nuno has been nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month while Raul Jimenez is up for the players’ award.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping Raul Jimenez can find the net against Brighton, who have not conceded in their last four meetings with Wolves (Nick Potts/PA Images).

Brighton are coming off the back of a 2-1 win at crisis-hit Arsenal which ended a three-game losing run.

Wolves have failed to score against the Seagulls in their last four meetings and Nuno wants his players fully prepared.

He told a press conference: “We saw their game and we’re going to see it again, trying to get not only the game against Arsenal, but all the details we can give the players on Brighton.

“It’s a very good team, a good manager, and good players who play well.

“So, we have to analyse and figure out the best way to compete, knowing that it’s going to be challenging for us. They have their strengths, but they have weaknesses.”

PA Media