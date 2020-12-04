Nuno ‘positive’ about Raul Jimenez recovery following ‘amazing’ medical care

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo remains cautiously optimistic Raul Jimenez can make a successful comeback following his shocking injury.

The striker is recovering in hospital after undergoing an operation on a fractured skull.

Jimenez clashed heads with David Luiz in Wolves’ 2-1 win at Arsenal on Sunday but has made good early progress.

Former England international Ryan Mason was forced to retire at just 26 in 2018, almost 12 months after suffering a fractured skull while playing for Hull at Chelsea.

Nuno and Wolves have been keen to underline the severity of the injury but he is hopeful £32million forward Jimenez will return.

“Now if you ask me personally, put aside my wish and my desire, I want him and I am positive he’s going to come back,” he said.

“He’s going to come back. What the medical team did was amazing – both teams, Arsenal’s and ours. This is why we trust them and we thank them so much.

“This is what the doctor insists to me – first days are crucial. He was really well taken care of on the pitch and during the journey in the ambulance.

“There was not even a moment when he was not being given oxygen so this is what determines the next steps to take. Now he is recovering.

“Now our real concern is that he recovers totally. After that we will have time.

“On these situations, it has to do a lot with the evolution of the player, how he feels, but now I’m positive because the first days are so important.”

Nuno was already supporting plans to introduce concussion substitutes before Jimenez’s injury and believes it has unanimous backing.

He added: “I think it makes sense and I know there are conversations. I speak on a daily basis with (club doctor) Dr Matt Perry and something is going to happen naturally.

“I have no doubts that everyone involved in the game – players, managers, referees and fans – are supportive of the concussion substitution. No doubt about it.

“I think everybody involved in the game is supportive of the concussion substitution because it’s something serious.”

