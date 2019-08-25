Nuno plays down busy schedule after Wolves salvage draw against Burnley

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insisted he was not concerned about his side’s hectic start to the season following Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Nuno’s men, who faced Torino in Italy in the Europa League on Thursday evening having played Manchester United on Monday, salvaged a point against the Clarets thanks to Raul Jimenez’s penalty seven minutes into stoppage time.

But they had struggled for long periods of the game before that and a 13th-minute goal from the prolific Ashley Barnes – who scored for the fourth time in three Premier League games – seemed set to give the visitors the points.

The spot-kick, confirmed after a VAR review, was awarded for a foul by Erik Pieters on Mexico striker Jimenez.

“We had patience and we kept going until the end,” Nuno said. “We won’t be beaten. We must be very proud of the boys, very proud.

“It’s something we know and maybe nobody else knows how tough it’s been for the boys.

“I’m going to give them their first day off (on Monday) since… I don’t remember when!

Nuno, pictured left, and his players have had a busy week (Darren Staples/PA)

“They have been working every day, every day for six weeks now so I am very, very proud of them. We will go again on Thursday against Torino.

“It was a tough week, a very tough cycle of games against some very good opponents..

“We played against Man United, we played against Torino and we played against a very good Burnley who have started the season very well.

“It’s tough. But if you want to embrace it and you want to play in all the competitions, then compete in all of them. This is about competing in every game.”

Sean Dyche’s side were denied late on at Molineux (Darren Staples/PA)

Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche had some doubts over the VAR ruling.

“Apart from them hitting the post (Jimenez hit the post shortly before the penalty), I don’t think Nick Pope had a save to make,” he said. “But eventually a big decision goes against us.

“I’m a big believer in VAR so there’s no problem with that. I don’t know the ruling on turning over a referee’s decision.

“I’ve seen it back from a couple of angles. It’s a tough one. We’ve gone to clear the ball and their lad’s leant back in front of him, almost making him bring him down. That’s tough to decide.

VAR confirms the penalty. 0-1 pic.twitter.com/isLHOYfYTe — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 25, 2019

“I’d like to think they can get ungiven. I don’t know what the official angle is.

“That’ll be a big debate, because there will be some awkward ones, I’m sure of that.

“We thought ours was at least a contentious one. I’m not disappointed with the performance. We look a different animal from the early part of last season, I’m pleased with the mentality.”

