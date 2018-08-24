Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists he would be lying if he told his team they were as good as Manchester City.

Nuno insists ‘every team has a weakness’ as Wolves look to topple champions

But the head coach insists the champions are not perfect and Wolves can exploit their weaknesses.

The big-spending Premier League new boys host Pep Guardiola’s side at Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves broke their transfer record after their return to the top flight to sign £18million Adama Traore and spent a bargain £5million on Joao Moutinho.

Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who won Euro 2016, also joined on a free transfer but Nuno knows Wolves are not Manchester City’s equals.

He said: “I would be lying to them. It’s not right.

“They can see. I will ask the same question that I asked to my players? Who here does not know Man City?

“What I have to do instead is say: ‘You have something that can cause him problems’.

“Let’s exploit that, let’s work on that. At the same time, you have to recognise that what you have in front of you is high quality.

“You have to work harder to sustain this quality.

“At the same time, we don’t underestimate anyone, we don’t put one player up here one week and down the next.”

A three-goal victory for City will see them record their best-ever Premier League start.

Wolves are yet to win this term having drawn 2-2 with Everton and lost 2-0 at Leicester – facing 10 men both times.

But while Nuno offered no hints to taking down City he believes they are not perfect.

He said: “Every team has a weakness. If I say to you the way I work this week and refer to the weakness then maybe I will ruin my gameplan so I will not do so.

“Of course (he has seen a weakness), every team, and for sure a lot of opponents see the same thing because there is no perfection in football.

“That is why it is so unpredictable.”

Press Association